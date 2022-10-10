BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Tomorrow, a local business is presenting a Tioga County charity with a donation that will help residents in need.

Auchinachie Cares, a charitable giving program from Auchinachie Services, will donate $1,000 to the Tioga County Rural Ministry Food Bank in Owego.

Since 1978, the Tioga County Rural Ministry Ministry has been serving the needs of people in rural areas of their diocese, not only by providing emergency food and clothing from their pantry, but also providing transportation for the sick and elderly.

Each month through Auchinachie Cares, Auchinachie Services selects a local non-profit and donates $1,000 to their cause.

“It’s a way to bring awareness to these organizations and reward them for the great work they do in and for our community.”

Auchinachie chose the food bank in order to help provide Tioga County families with the food they need, in a region that Auchinachie serves.