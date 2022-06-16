A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

APALACHIN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – New York State Police have announced the arrest of a Tioga County woman for Aggravated Vehicular Assault after a man working in his yard was seriously injured by an intoxicated driver that left the scene.

NYSP released that yesterday shortly before 10 PM they were called to a report of a vehicle that had struck a pedestrian on Rolling Terrance in Apalachin. The 40-year-old pedestrian was working on the front portion of his lawn when he was struck by the vehicle.

Upon the arrival of troopers at the scene, the vehicle had already left the scene. The pedestrian was evaluated, treated, and transported by Apalachin EMS to Wilson Hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers later learned that the driver, 63-year-old Candy E. Barklow of Apalachin had been stopped by an officer from the Vestal Police Department and arrested for Driving While Intoxicated about 25 minutes after she had struck the pedestrian.

Barklow was arrested by New York State Police and charged with the class “C” felony of Aggravated Vehicular Assault. She was transported to Tioga County Central Arraignment and Processing.