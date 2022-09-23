WAVERLY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Tomorrow, September 24th, the Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency is hosting a 5k Ruck March in hopes of raising awareness for veteran suicide.

Each participant is asked to wear a ruck or back pack with 22lbs of weight in it to represent the 22 veterans a day we lose to suicide. There will also be name cards available with information on local heroes who have committed suicide that participants can wear on their gear.

The march will begin at 9 a.m. at the Waverly Glen Park Amphitheater which is located at 85 Moore Street in Waverly. Afterwards, there will be a band bash and pig roast.

For more information about tomorrow’s event or to get involved, call Mike Middaugh at 607-687-8239 or email him at veterans@tiogacountyny.gov.