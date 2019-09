WIVT/ABC’s September lineup includes a special brand new daytime show.

Mel Robbins is a motivational speaker and author of the book, 5 Second Rule.

The Mel Robbins Show will focus on empowering women to focus on their dreams and lift one another up.

The show will air on WIVT from 3p-4p starting Monday, September 16th.

Interested in learning more? Visit our Mel Robbins Show page here: https://www.binghamtonhomepage.com/the-mel-robbins-show/