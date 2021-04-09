Inside NY Baseball: Yankees use Scranton Wilkes-Barre Railriders’ park; A look ahead at the teams’ schedules

(WTNH)– Now the answer to our baseball trivia question. The Scranton Wilkes-Barre Railriders are the Triple A affiliate of the Yankees. Which two former Railriders hit back to back homers in their first at-bats with the major league club?

The answer — Aaron Judge and Tyler Austin. Both made their major league debuts for the Yankees on August 13, 2016. Austin homered in his first at bat. Judge was the batter after him. He went hard too.

The Railriders don’t start their season until next month. But the Yankees are already using their park in Pennsylvania. Inside New York baseball’s Mike Gilbert explains in the video above.

Let’s take a look at the week ahead for both teams:

Yankees: After this weekend in Tampa, Yankees go up the interstate to Dunedin to play three games against Toronto. Blue Jays are not allowed to play in Canada yet. An off day Thursday and then back in the Bronx for a weekend series with the Rays.

The Mets: Wrap up their series with the Marlins and then host the Phillies for four big games at Citi Field. 12:10 start on Thursday and then they jump on a plane and fly to Colorado for three games with the Rockies.