Inside NY Baseball: Yankee players at the alternate site in PA get a visit from the Phillies; A look at this week’s schedules

(WTNH)– Back now with the answer to our baseball trivia question. Who was the first player to hit a home run for both the Yankees and Mets in the same season? The answer is Dave Kingman in 1977. He played for four teams that season.

Minor league baseball is less a month away. The farm teams of the Yankees and Mets are getting ready to get back on the field after missing all of last season. The Yankees and Phillies played some games at the alternative site in Wilkes-Barre Scranton.

Let’s take a look at the week ahead for both teams.

Yankees: they wrap up their series with the Rays Sunday at the Stadium, off on Monday, followed by two games at home with the Atlanta Braves, and then a big four game series in Cleveland with the Indians.

As for the Mets: they finish off a series with Colorado Sunday and then a travel day Monday, then a three game series in the windy city with the cubs. Back home next weekend for a three game set with the Nationals.