Inside NY Baseball: Mets prospect Jake Hager waits to be brought up to the bigs; this week’s games schedule

(WTNH)– Now the answer to our trivia question. Who was the first overall pick in the 2011 MLB draft? The answer is Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, chosen by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Tampa Bay Rays took infielder Jake Hager in the first round of the 2011 draft. He’s still waiting for his major league debut. Now with the Mets Triple A team. As Inside New York Baseballs Mario Sacco reports in the video above, staying patient can be difficult, especially when you’re in your late 20’s.

Let’s take a look at the week ahead for both teams….

The Yankees finish up their weekend series in Baltimore on Sunday. Then head south for a big four game series with the Texas Rangers, back in the Bronx next weekend for three games with the Chicago White Sox.

The Mets finish up their series with Tampa Bay down at Tropicana Field Sunday. Then head to Atlanta for three games with the Braves. Off day Thursday and then three in Miami with the Marlins.