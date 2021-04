(WTNH)-- Now for the answer to our trivia question. Shea Stadium and the old Yankee Stadium both closed in 2008. Which two players hit the last home run in each park?

Jose Molina was the last to homer in Yankee Stadium. He was the Yankees catcher. Dan Uggla hit the last home run at Shea Stadium. He played for the Florida Marlins at the time. Carlos Beltran hit the last Met homer there earlier in the same game.