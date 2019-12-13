Today on the Kelly Clarkson Show:

Kevin Hart On Dwayne Johnson Filling In For Him After His Car Accident: ‘It Was Touching’

Kevin Hart explains how his friend and “Jumanji: The Next Level” co-star Dwayne Johnson was a true friend for stepping in for him as a guest during the debut episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” after he was in a car accident. Tune in to the show to see the full interview with Kevin.

Watch Kevin Hart And Kelly Chew Wine With A Sommelier

Sommelier Ian Cauble stops by the show to give Kelly Clarkson and Kevin Hart a few wine-tasting tricks—including the chewing method, which (apparently) brings out the most flavor in a glass of wine. Tune in to the show to see how the hilarious wine-tasting session goes down!