Someone set a pride flag on fire in Manhattan early Monday, officials say.

“Hate in SoHo: Last night this person set fire to the pride flag hanging outside Little Prince restaurant, causing the front of the restaurant to go up in flames,” New York City Council Member Erik Bottcher (D) wrote on Twitter.

Video footage shared by police shows a person exiting a white SUV to walk up to the flag, outside the French restaurant in SoHo, just before 2 a.m. The person holds up a lighter to the flag and once it has caught the spark, heads back to the front passenger side of the vehicle, which swiftly drives off as the fire spreads.

Police say the suspect is described as a female with long, dark-colored hair and a light complexion. The New York City Police Department (NYPD) is searching for the suspect and its Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident.

The blaze caused exterior damage to the restaurant and the residential building above it, but did no injuries were reported, police said.

CBS News reports the flag read “Make America Gay Again,” an apparent play on former President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

A crowd gathered later Monday to watch Bottcher hang another pride flag where the first had burnt.

“I want to note that this flag is five times the size of the original flag. The person who did this, their plan has backfired, and backfired badly,” the NYC council member said as he hoisted the new flag.

