Former Rep. Max Rose (D-N.Y.), who is attempting a comeback bid next month in New York’s 11th Congressional District, said neither President Biden nor former President Trump should run for president in 2024.



“I do not think that Donald Trump should run in 2024,” Rose told Fox 5 New York’s Teresa Priolo.



“I do not think that Joe Biden should run in 2024,” he continued. “I’m sick and tired of that generation being in power. We’ve got to move on.”

Questions have swirled over whether Biden should run for reelection given his age and low approval ratings. Biden, the oldest president in the country’s history, would be 82 at the start of his second term.



“We have to turn the page not just on this politics of ineffectiveness but also this politics of division and vitriol,” Rose told Fox 5. “It’s time to move on as a nation.”



Biden has insisted he intends to run again.



“The president has said this himself: He intends to run in 2024,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.



Trump, meanwhile, has openly teased another bid for the presidency but has not made any formal announcements.



The former president is facing multiple investigations and lawsuits ranging from his company’s property values to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, but his supporters have doubled down.



Trump has continued to be a force within the Republican Party, stumping for candidates in competitive midterm races, many of whom he endorsed during their primaries.



Rose, who was elected to Congress in 2018 before losing reelection two years later to Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (N.Y.), is now headed for a rematch with the incumbent Republican.



The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the race as “likely Republican.”