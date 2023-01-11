Nassau County Republicans, including Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-N.Y.), on Wednesday urged Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) to resign from office over him fabricating portions of his resume during his successful campaign to win election to the House.

“George Santos’s campaign last year was a campaign of deceit, lies and fabrication,” Nassau County GOP chairman Joseph Cairo said in a press conference Wednesday. “Today, on behalf of the Nassau County Republican Committee, I am calling for his immediate resignation.”

Controversy and questions have swirled around Santos since The New York Times published reporting detailing discrepancies in what Santos said about his personal and professional life.

The Long Island Republican later admitted that he was guilty of “embellishing my resume,” angering Republicans and Democrats alike.

“It has become clear that Congressman George Santos’ many hurtful lies and mistruths surrounding his history have irreparably broken the trust of residents he is sworn to serve,” D’Esposito said in a statement Wednesday. “For his betrayal of the public’s trust, I call on Congressman George Santos to resign.”

Santos remained defiant, however, saying after the news conference that he “will not” step down despite growing pressure to do so.

The top prosecutor in Nassau County, a Republican, opened a probe late last month into Santos while Robert Zimmerman, the Democratic candidate who lost to Santos last November, urged for the congressman to resign and face him in a special election.

However, top leadership in the House avoided commenting on the Santos controversy. Santos had pledged to support Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for House Speaker — support McCarthy needed given the Republicans’ slim margin of control in the House.

Updated at 12:17 p.m.