Man in swimsuit who ran on field during Super Bowl identified

A fan who ran onto the field is chased during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — It turns out the man who ran on the field in a pink bathing suit disrupting Sunday’s Super Bowl was planted there by social media personality who has pulled this prank before.

The man behind the plan has been identified as Vitaly Zdorovetskiy. According to multiple reports, he runs the website Vitaly Uncensored — which was written on the front of his outfit. Vitaly Uncensored is an adult website.

According to WFLA, the guy who hit the field was Yuri Andrade, 31 of Florida. He was charged Sunday night with trespassing after streaking across the field in Raymond James Stadium in a pink leotard.

When Andrade hit the field, he took off his shirt, waved it above his head and kept running, showing off his pink swimsuit. He slipped between two security guards and then made a beeline for the goal line.

With more security closing in, he wisely slid at the 3-yard line. But he wasn’t afforded the same protection as NFL quarterbacks. Guards piled atop him as he hit the grass, tied his hands and escorted him into a nearby tunnel. He got another ovation as he exited the stadium.

Kevin Harlan's call of the idiot on the field (w/video from @rlacey23) : pic.twitter.com/iAI7WDi5xx — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) February 8, 2021

Zdorovetskiy, the man behind the plan, has more than 620,000 Twitter followers. He’s been tweeting about the event over the last few hours including retweeting a message that his streaker “got more yards than the Chiefs.”

Zdorovetskiy has done previous stunts at the World Series and NBA Finals.

This corrects a previous version that said Vitaly Zdorovetskiy was the man who ran on the field.