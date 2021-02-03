‘It’s 2020, what can I say?’: For the NFL, Zoom meetings are a way of life just like the rest of us

Zoom teleconferences have become a new way of life for most of us during the pandemic.

Whether that involves school or work meetings, we’ve all become rather familiar with the concept of a web cam staring back at us.

And those boxes of people on the call? It’s a little Brady Bunch-esque, but we’ve made it work.

NFL players and coaches are no different.

Just like the rest of us, they’ve had to adjust to the “new normal.”

And as you can see in the video above, it’s not always a flawless presentation!

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich had a couple memorable moments—one time forgetting to “unmute” himself and another time getting deluged with notifications during a call.

“It’s 2020, what can I say?” Reich mused during the second incident.

You could clearly see the reflection of ring lighting in the glasses of Kansas City head coach Andy Reid during one of his calls.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians used their screens as mirrors to make sure they looked just right.

And then there was Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, who used a Zoom meeting to bring comedian and actor Will Ferrell into the fold.

The virtual meetings have been a hallmark of pandemic life–and they’re not going away.