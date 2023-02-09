GLENDALE, Ariz. (NEXSTAR) — Rob Gronkowski knows how to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Alongside his pal Tom Brady, the pair helped propel the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a big game victory in February 2021.

Gronkowski won four Super Bowls with Brady, including three in New England. One of those games was in the same stadium as Sunday’s epic showdown.

“That was my first Super Bowl I’ve won,” Gronk recalled of the game versus Seattle. “You get one Super Bowl, you want two Super Bowls.”

The four-time All-Pro tight end ended his career with 621 catches for 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns in the regular season. He had 98 receptions for 1,389 yards and 15 TDs in the postseason.

Rob isn’t the only Gronkowski with an impressive resume. He has 5 brothers; 4 of them have been professional athletes. Chris Gronkowski played for the Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, and Denver Broncos.

The Gronkowski brothers are now teaming up in the business world with their own protein shaker bottle company. They were able to pitch their Ice Shaker brand on the TV show “Shark Tank” and went on to sell more than a million bottles.

You can check out their product at iceshaker.com.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.