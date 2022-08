MONTROSE, PA (WIVT/WBGH) – Tomorrow, August 27th, Pennsylvania State Police officers will be in Montrose testing out their ice cream scooping skills.

Officers will be serving cones at the Kool Cow ice cream shop located at 14348 State Route 706 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Families can bring their kids to meet the guest servers or just stop in and say hello to local law enforcement.