SUSQUEHANNA BOROUGH, PA (WIVT/WBGH) – The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for assistance in locating Tyler Barber.

Barber is a native of Susquehanna Depot Borough, which is about 11 miles from Windsor and 9 miles from Great Bend.

He has not been seen or heard from since September 1st.

Barber is 5’11”, 160lbs with black hair and blue eyes. Police say he may be traveling in a blue Hyundai.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Gibson Barracks at 570-465-3154 and ask to speak with a member of the Criminal Investigation Unit.