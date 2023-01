GREAT BEND, PA (WIVT/WBGH) – According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, a lane restriction on Interstate 81 North and South will begin today in Susquehanna County.

The interstate will be restricted between Exits 206 (Glenwood/Lenoxville) and 230 (Great Bend/Susquehanna) for guiderail repairs.

This will occur daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Thursday, January 5th.

Motorists can check traffic conditions by visiting 511PA.com.