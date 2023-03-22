GIBSON, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced several people have been arrested for the murder and kidnapping of a missing Susquehanna County man.

According to state police, Tyler Barber was reported missing in September of 2022 by family members.

Tyler Barber, murder victim

Troopers later learned Barber was last seen at an apartment on Elm Street in the Susquehanna Depot, with Blaze Corter, and three other men. The group was allegedly upset with Barber for suspicions of being a “snitch”, claiming Barber had spoken to police.

Police say Barber was forced into a car with Corter and the three men, telling Barber “they will get information out of him whether he likes it or not.” The four arrived at a locked gate on Rose Hollow Road when they blindfolded Barber and restrained him with a rope against a tree, investigators stated.

The four men took turns striking Barber with closed fits, stripping him of his clothes and burning them in pile in the middle of the road, police said. While being assaulted, Barber told them where they can find money inside his house.

When two out of the four men returned after finding the $160.00, a fifth man arrived with a silver bat and allegedly took turns with Corter hitting Baber. Finally, the group loosened Barber’s restraints and left him lying on the road in only his underwear.

In November 2022, a human skull was discovered by a hunter and more human remains were found found past the end of Rose Hollow Road down an embankment. In December, Mercyhurst University Forensic Anthropology Laboratory positively identified the skeletal remains belonged to Barber.

Corter has been charged with criminal homicide, kidnapping, and other related charges involving the incident.

State police say Corter, and others will be arraigned at noon Wednesday in Susquehanna County. This is a developing story and will be updated as information is made available.