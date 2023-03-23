SUSQUEHANNA DEPOT. NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A sixth man is now in custody for the alleged kidnapping and violent murder of Tyler Barber, a Susquehanna Depot man who was reported missing last September.

Nikolas Petrich was arrested in Long Eddy, New York today following a Pennsylvania and New York State Police Search.

Five other suspects were arrested in Towanda, Pennsylvania yesterday, but Petrich was not located.

Those suspects are Blaze Corter, Daniel Williams, Matthew Baker, John Sullivan, and Tracee Jo Shiner.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, they all played a role in beating Barber to death in a discrete location after he allegedly snitched on them to law enforcement.

In November, Barber’s remains were discovered by a hunter and identified by a Mercyhurst University forensics expert.

Petrich is currently being held in a New York State jail awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.