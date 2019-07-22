New York State Fair tickets are on sale now, buy a 4-pack here for $25

Purchase your tickets for the New York State Fair here!

A four-pack of tickets is just $25 each. To buy your tickets now, click the paypal button to make a purchase.

Please note there are no refunds or exchanges on tickets.

The Great New York State Fair is back! August 21 – September 2, 2019

More than one million people experience this affordable, 13-day celebration of delicious food, eye-opening exhibits, captivating entertainment and great fun. The New York State Fair’s 174th edition will showcase thousands of animals, hundreds of commercial attractions, scores of exciting midway rides and dozens of big-name entertainers… all just a short trip from wherever you live!

To read more about events and activities visit the New York State Fair website.

For help purchasing tickets through paypal, click here.