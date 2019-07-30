Yuichi Sugita wins 2019 Levene Gouldin & Thompson Tennis Challenger

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – On Sunday, the 2019 Levene Gouldin and Thompson Tennis Challenger wrapped up with the finals for both singles and doubles.

On the singles side, Yuichi Sugita met Joao Menezes in the finals. Sugita beat American Mitchell Krueger in the semifinals on Saturday to advance, and Menezes bested Evgeny Karlovskiy in his semifinal match-up.

In the finals, Sugita needed a tiebreaker to beat Menezes in the first set 7-6.

Menezes bounced back in the second though, taking that one 6-1.

That led to a decisive third set for the title, and Sugita ran away with it.

He would win the set 6-2, and won the LG&T crown for the first time.

This was also Sugita’s first tournament win of the year.

In doubles, Australians Max Purcell and Luke Saville beat Alex Lawsome and JC Aragone of the U.S. to win the title match.