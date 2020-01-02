Yellowjackets top Warriors 62-51

BINGHAMTON – The Warriors boys basketball team taking on Class B’s #14 Oneonta.

CV showing off the defense early on.

Henry Stroka coming up with the big rejection there.

Down the other way, the three ball was working for the Warriors.

Max Singer hits the step back triple.

If it worked once, why not again?

Singer hitting another three there.

He’d finish with 15, including four three pointers.

Sticking with the trend.

Tom Christoffersen on the wing drills another long ball.

And how about another one.

This time, it’s Riley Spencer coming up big from beyond the arc.

Spencer led CV with 16 points, with four threes of his own.

But, behind 23 points from Graham Wooden, Oneonta would go on to win this one, 62-51.