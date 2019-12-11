Yellowjackets sting Blue Devils 64-54

BINGHAMTON – Chenango Forks tipping off with Oneonta.

Forks ball.

Garrett Kraack’s shot is tipped.

But, he gets it back and then comes up with a crazy reverse lay up.

What a shot!

Oneonta looking for points here, and Graham Wooden says I’ll take three thank you.

Knocks down the long jumper.

More from Wooden.

Spin cycle, misses the shot, I got it though.

Gets his own put back.

Wooden had the team’s first seven points of the game.

But, here comes Forks.

More from the Kraack attack.

Great drive and lays it up and in.

Then, Kraack hands it over to Trent Bender.

Bender bounces back, and bang.

That’s some good alliteration, and that’s a good three.

Off an inbounds pass, going right up with it is Aiden Ackerson.

But, Wooden and Oneonta would be too much in this one.

The Yellowjackets take it, 64-54.