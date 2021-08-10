Yard Goats lone run enough to defeat Rumble Ponies Tuesday night

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies took the field at Mirabito Stadium looking to start this series off with a win.

In the 1st, Ponies threatening as Carlos Rincon ropes that one into left field.

Jake Mangum will throw on the brakes at 3rd while Rincon gets to 2nd with a double.

2nd and 3rd with 2 outs.

And a camp in attendance was loving them some Hayden Senger for some reason tonight.

And it’s Senger trying to drive in the runners.

But, great play at short by Jose Gomez to take away a hit.

Then, in the 3rd, 2nd and 3rd occupied.

Senger won’t let those kids down again right?

Wrong, he goes down swinging.

That would be the theme in this one for the Ponies, leaving runners in scoring position.

Runners on the corners in the 5th for Rincon, and he goes down whiffing.

Ponies would also have the bases loaded with no outs in the 6th and came away with absolutely nothing.

It’s a shame too because starter Connor Grey was solid for Binghamton.

He went 6 innings, allowing only 2 hits, 1 run, and struck out 5.

However, it was that 1 run that came back to haunt the Ponies.

In the 2nd, Grey misses with that pitch and Willie Abreau makes him pay.

A deep shot to dead center.

Nothing Mangum can do but watch it go.

That lone mark would be enough as Hartford is able to hold on and win this one by a final of 1-0.

The Ponies and Goats play game 2 of their series Wednesday evening at 6:35 PM.