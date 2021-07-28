Yard Goats grind out win over Rumble Ponies in Hartford 6-5

HARTFORD, CT – The Rumble Ponies taking on the Yard Goats, and Butto trying to build off his performance last week.

Right away in the 1st, Ponies going to work. 2 on for Mark Vientos and he’s testing out his strength to the opposite field.

A 3-run shot.

His 18th home run of the year. 3-0 Binghamton.

And literally right after that, the sky opened up as the tarp came out and sent the game into a roughly 2 hour long rain delay.

When things got going again, the Ponies picked back up where they left off.

Jake Mangum slaps one into left field.

That will bring Luis Carpio in to score. Binghamton goes up 4-0.

And then, very next batter, it’s Brett Baty.

He skies one into deep centerfield.

It’s caught but hangs up enough for Manny Rodriguez to score.

Baty gets the RBI on the sacrifice fly and it’s 5-0 Ponies.

Butto not nearly as sharp tonight as he surrendered 4 runs on 7 hits, and gave up 2 home runs in his 2nd outing.

However, he did tie a career-high with 9 strikeouts.

One run game in the 6th, and you can’t make this up.

The lights go out at Dunkin’ Donuts Park, causing yet another delay.

If I was the umpires I’d just say enough is enough and call it a night.

But, they decided to keep going and actually the game just wrapped up a few moments ago.

The Yard Goats came back to take this one by a final of 6-5.