BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT) – Take a look at your sports update for April 1st.

WIVT sports has highlights of Binghamton’s season opener in baseball, plus two Binghamton University athletes receive honors. In addition, the Binghamton Black Bears are playing for a special cause.

The Black Bears will wear special Autism Awareness jerseys this Saturday, and are auctioning them off on their website at https://www.binghamtonblackbears.com/. Bidding for the jerseys ends Sunday at 7p.m. with proceeds benefitting Broome OPWDD.

Below are your local scores:

High School girls lacrosse:

Corning 21 – Binghamton 1

Whitney Point 13 – Chenango Forks 7

Chenango Valley 17 – Windsor 16

Seton Catholic 12 – Owego 4

Horseheads 19 – Maine-Endwell 1

High School boys lacrosse:

Johnson City 18 – Union-Endicott 2

High School baseball:

Windsor 9 – Chenango Valley 4

Corning 22 – Binghamton 2 in 5 innings.