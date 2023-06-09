MORICHES, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Windsor Softball team lost in the New York State Class B semifinal to Ichabod Crane by a score of 4-0.
The Black Knights finish the season with a 14-4 record.
Congratulations to Windsor on a fantastic season!
by: Brian Rudman
