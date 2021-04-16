Windsor’s Hanna Hagerman signs National Letter of Intent to Canisius College to play softball

WINDSOR, NY – On Wednesday, a Windsor High School senior signed her National Letter of Intent to play collegiate softball.

Hanna Hagerman officially committed to Canisius College to play softball for the Golden Griffins.

A three sport athlete, also competing in volleyball and basketball, Hagerman has been with the Black Knights varsity softball program since she got called up late in her freshman season.

Since then, the senior has become a staple for Windsor and helped the Black Knights reach 2 Section IV Class B championship games.

After signing, Hagerman expressed her emotions about the day and what it means for her to continue her softball career at the Division I level.

“It’s insane. I have no words. I’m just so happy that I have this chance to have this experience in my life. It’s definitely a blessing. Since like my freshman year, I really realized that softball is my passion and that I want to continue this for as long as I can,” she says.

Along with continuing her athletic career, Hagerman will be studying Health and Wellness at Canisius, with future plans to secure a Physical Therapy degree.