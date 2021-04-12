Windsor native Rob Lippolis calls first NHL game of his career

NEWARK, NJ – Everybody has dreams for what they want to do in life.

For some, it’s to be a doctor, an astronaut, or a professional athlete.

But for Windsor native and broadcaster Rob Lippolis, he got to live out his lifelong dream Sunday night down in New Jersey.

“Jesper Bratt cuts in. Two feet inside the blue line. Right side for Sami Vatanen. Vatanen to the front. They score! Miles Wood. Devils on the board late in the 1st.”

As you can hear, Rob Lippolis has what it takes to be a professional broadcaster.

For the last four seasons, Lippolis has been the radio voice of the Binghamton Devils.

However, on Sunday, Lippolis got to call his first NHL game for the New Jersey Devils against the Pittsburgh Penguins, filling in on the Devils Hockey Network alongside former New Jersey goalie Glenn “Chico” Resch.

“It was awesome. Everything I could have imagined. Even despite the loss. It was almost, you know, didn’t even think about them winning or losing. It was just something I’ll never forget. It seems like a lot of it’s a blur. But, it was awesome,” he said.

Lippolis found out he would be calling Sunday’s Devils-Penguins game as he was broadcasting the BDevs game in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.

Just over 12 hours later, Rob was inside the Prudential Center in Newark to begin preparations for a 7:00 PM puck drop.

“Being at the media availability, clipping the audio from it. Coming up with a script and what we’re going to talk about. It was, I’m used to just setting up my own gear and kind of talking about what I want to talk about. But, now you’ve got other people there. It was great.”

Growing up in Windsor, Lippolis was able to get an internship with the Binghamton Senators, becoming the BDevils broadcaster when they came to town in 2017.

With all the hard work put in over the years, Lippolis says his time at the arena in Binghamton helped prepare him for this moment.

“Skating there. Watching hockey there growing up. Eventually, having the honor of calling the games there is something that was so huge. I wanted to do it forever. Now, to be able to come here, and get the opportunity to do this is, you know, the whole path, moving away, and long bus rides, all that, last night made it all worth it,” Lippolis says.

If you didn’t get to hear Rob on the call Sunday, you have a few more chances to listen in.

Lippolis will be calling the Devils next four games, all against the New York Rangers, including two games inside the iconic Madison Square Garden.

A well deserved opportunity, and I’m sure it’s only the beginning. Congratulations Rob.