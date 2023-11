WINDSOR, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Windsor Volleyball team and Lansing Volleyball team advanced through the semifinals on Thursday night in the Section 4 Class B volleyball tournament.

The semifinals were decided with pool play, each team facing the other 3 teams in the tournament.

Windsor, Lansing, Susquehanna Valley and Oneonta all competed.

Windsor will face Lansing on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Corning High School in the championship game.