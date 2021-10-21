Windsor girls field hockey hands Moravia a 6-0 defeat in the Section IV Class C Quarterfinals

WINDSOR, NY – The 4-5 seeding. Windsor playing host to Moravia.

1st quarter, Black Knights on the attack.

Drop pass by Morgan Raymond to Grace Beatie.

Her shot changes speed and throws off the goalies timing as it pretty much trickles into the cage. 1-0 Windsor.

Still in the 1st, Beatie over to Anna Finn, down to Clare Beatie, and then to Raymond for the goal.

Tick-tack-toe. 2-0 Black Knights.

Yup, still in the 1st here.

Off a corner, Finn’s blast ramps off a Moravia defender’s stick and shoots under the crossbar and in.

Cool looking goal. 3-0 Windsor.

And they weren’t done.

Moments later, Finn again.

Weaving her way through the defense and then whacks home her 2nd goal of the game. 4-0 Windsor.

The Black Knights, or should I said Finn, would net 2 more goals as they win it, 6-0.

Windsor moves on to take on top-seeded Whitney Point in the Class C semifinals.

The Eagles and Black Knights will play next Tuesday at 3:30 PM at Whitney Point.