WINDSOR, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Windsor Softball program is historically no stranger to competing for state championships, winning four state titles since 2004.

This year, they return to the Class B semifinal round, as they look to capture their first state crown since their 2013 title.

The Windsor Softball team is off to the state final four, after winning the section four crown and storming through the regionals, the team is looking forward to competing for a state title this weekend.

“We’re really excited,” Junior Danica Ball said. “We’re really proud that we made it this far. This is a huge accomplishment.”

As the wins have come throughout the postseason, the team has been taking a simple approach to find success in these win or go home games.

“We’re trying to go one pitch, one out, one inning at a time,” Head Coach Bill Waldron said. “And I think that’s our motto right now. Everybody’s got a job to do.”

The players on this team have been doing their jobs well as Windsor has been rolling since the start of the playoffs.

Junior shortstop Anna Finn explained what has allowed the team to play at their best at the right time.

“We’re very determined,” Finn said. “We realize, now or never. So, I think we kinda came together as a group, and really just conquered everything we’ve done, so it was great.”

That strong play starts with the offense and a lineup that has averaged more than 10 runs per game since the start of the section four playoffs.

“This team has come alive at the plate,” Waldron said. “I don’t think there’s many teams hitting as well as they are right now.”

Two more big wins would mean a state championship for Windsor.

What would that mean to the players?

They seemed pretty excited about the thought.

“Oh my god, it would be amazing,” Finn said. “Everyone on the team is so excited, we’re all gonna try our hardest. Whatever outcome happens, happens.”

Ball added her thoughts on what winning a state championship would mean to her.

“It would mean a lot,” Ball said. “That would be a huge accomplishment, and I would really like to win. I just really wanna win.”

The state semifinals begin on Friday at Moriches Athletic Complex on Long Island.

Windsor will take the field for their Class B semifinal at 4 p.m., a tough matchup in the semi’s, Windsor will face the defending state champions Ichabod Crane, the champions of section two.

A win on Friday would mean a championship game appearance on Saturday, that game is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.