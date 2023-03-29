WINDSOR, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Windsor Baseball team won in their season opener against Harpursville 9-5.
The Black Knights took control early in the game putting up multiple runs in each of the first 2 innings.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
Posted:
Updated:
