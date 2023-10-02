BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Windsor Volleyball team won on the road on Monday night, beating the Chenango Valley Warriors 3-0.
The Black Knights took control early with a 12-3 run to start the contest.
Watch the highlights above!
