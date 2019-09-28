Windsor defeats Harpursville/Afton 29-15

WINDSOR, N.Y. – Class C’s #17 Windsor, not fazed by the cold, hosting 2-1 Harpursville/Afton.

You knew this was going to be a funky game right from the start.

The Hornets with an onside kick on the opening kick-off, and the recover!

They got all the way down to the Windsor 22 when they faced a 4th and 6.

Colton Sakowsky with the carry.

But, Noah Yadlosky and the Black Knights deny him the first down.

Second quarter now, Ethan Reed drops back and finds Griffin Dillenebck.

He swerves his way to the Harpursville 12 on a gain of 16.

That would help set up this.

Two plays later, and Reed keeps it himself up the gut and scores the game’s first touchdown.

Black Knights up 7-0.

The teams would eventually start scoring in the second half, and Windsor would move to 4-0 with a 29-15 win.