Windsor Black Knights prevail over the Seton Catholic Saints in 2OT game, 2-1

BINGHAMTON, NY – Seton Catholic Central at home taking on Windsor.

Early on, Windsor’s Alexis Hill with a drive that sails just wide of the goal.

Haylee Colavito circles back to try and hit it home.

But, it’s blocked away by Rose Nguyen.

However, this time, the combination works.

Hill chips it in front to Colavito, shields the defender and boots it in between the keeper and far post.

Black Knights take a 1-0 lead.

You don’t get to see a play like this too often.

Seton’s Erin Derr with a direct kick, and what an absolutely gorgeous shot.

Nothing the keeper can do except watch it go in.

Beautiful goal.

Saints tie it at 1.

That score would hold up through the entire second half and carry into overtime.

And then, eventually, a second OT, with Windsor netting the deciding goal within the last two minutes to get the win, 2-1.