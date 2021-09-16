Windsor Black Knights defeat Ithaca Little Red in rare Thursday night game 38-26

WINDSOR, NY – Windsor, 1-0 to start the season after defeating Mexico, welcoming in an 0-1 Ithaca squad that fell by 40 to Corning.

Opening kickoff and Windsor trying to set the tone. KJ Hagley fields it and he’s making moves.

Weaves his way in and out, gets to the sidelines.

An Ithaca defender even ripping his jersey a bit.

But, it’s enough to get him to step out of bounds. Great return though.

That would help set up this. Jimmy Lindsley rolling to his right. He finds Logan Colwell and he slides inside the pylon for the touchdown.

Windsor goes up 8-0 with the 2 point conversion.

Ithaca came to play early on though.

Chase Sposito looks right, throws left to Micah Fiorello and he’s able to score untouched.

Little Red would go for 2 but fail so it’s 8-6 Windsor.

After Ithaca recovered a Windsor fumble, Sposito gives it right back.

It’s scooped up by Hagley and he’s heading the other way in a hurry.

Unfortunately for him, he’s caught and dragged down from behind by Fiorello.

No worries though, as the Black Knights would take advantage of the short field.

Lindlsey on the QB keeper dives to the goal line and scores.

Black Knights would convert again going for 2 and it’s 16-6 Windsor.

Ithaca punting on their next drive.

But, the kick is blocked and recovered by Windsor’s Ethan Dibble.

Once again, the Black Knights with advantageous field position.

And once again, they take care of business.

Lindsley connects with Colwell again.

A 35-yard score and Windsor goes up 24-6.

Ithaca had no quit in them though as they got this one to within a touchdown.

But, Windsor would pull away and take this one, 38-26.