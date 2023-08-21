WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – For the 8th year in a row, it was a grandstand sellout for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International, Go Bowling at the Glen, on Sunday.

After Michael McDowell won stage 1 of the race, William Byron took control from there, winning stage 2 and the final stage to earn his place in victory lane.

This is the 1st road course win for Byron, his 5th victory of the season and also the 5th win in a row for Hendrick Motorsports at Watkins Glen International.