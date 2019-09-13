Wildcats victorious over Patriots in double overtime 1-0

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. – The Johnson City girl’s soccer team playing host to the Binghamton Patriots.

Early on, Jayme Mireider finds Cami McCaffrey in front.

A great look for McCaffrey, but an even better save by Cierra Hanyon with the right hand.

Later, Kendal Guzyk puts a boot on it.

But, Hanyon handles it calmly before McCaffrey could get to it.

The Wildcats on the attack again.

Norah Ford splits a pair of defenders with the pass.

Sydney Majewski tries to create space and can’t get much on the shot before it gets to Hanyon.

Final 20 seconds of the half now and it’s chaos.

Nearly deflected on goal by Patricia Nester.

It’s kicked away and eventually sent back on by Majewski.

Hanyon finally collects it to finish a scoreless half.

This one went to double overtime, where eventually McCaffrey would net the game’s lone goal to lift J.C. past Binghamton 1-0.