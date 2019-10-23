Wildcats top Sabers in five sets, 3-2

CONKLIN, N.Y. – Before the soccer game, the Sabers volleyball team was in action as they hosted the Johnson City Wildcats.

Second set, S.V. took the first but here come the Cats.

That’s Ashlyn Balchikonis on the serve, and she picks up the service ace.

Later, another J.C. serve.

Ball is set for Esther Valentine, and she finds the perfect place to put it.

Nice kill for Valentine.

Further along, Wildcats set it for Emily Marshall, and she drops it right in between a few Sabers to pick up the point.

Then, S.V. looking to set up Cayla Perez in front.

But, she’s denied by Makaeyla Ailport at the net.

J.C. would win the second set, 25-20.

This one would go to five sets, with the Wildcats picking up the 3-2 win in the end.