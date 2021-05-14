Wildcats squeak out huge road win over Blue Devils 14-13

BINGHAMTON, NY – Final game of the night was a good one.

2 big time programs meeting as Chenango Forks hosted Johnson City.

2-0 Forks when JC gets cooking.

Troger Lombardini charging in and he scores on the high shot. Now 2-1 Forks.

Then, Brayden Tesar rifles one home and that puts the Wildcats in front for the first time, 3-2.

Forks needing a response and they get it in the form of a Tyler Hayes laser.

Blue Devils knot it up at 3.

Crazy sequence here.

Lucas Scott in and appears to have scored.

Ball deifnitely gets in but the officials couldn’t tell so they let the play continue.

JC up the other way.

Lombardini able to get a great look but Lucas Bartlow makes an even better save.

Other way now and this time, you can count this one.

Caden Olmstead leaving no doubt with that rocket.

5-4 Wildcats at that point.

These two battled back and forth right down to the wire.

JC got a late goal as the Wildcats pick up a huge road win, 14-13.