Wildcats lacrosse star Cade Dino signs National Letter of Intent to play collegiately at Hobart

JOHNSON CITY, NY – One of Johnson City’s senior student-athletes signed his National Letter of Intent to play college lacrosse.

Cade Dino, one of the area’s top lax players, signed his NLI to play collegiately at Hobart.

While the majority of Statesmen varsity programs are Division III teams, their men’s lacrosse squad plays at the Division I level in the Northeast Conference.

Dino is one of the most well-rounded and accomplished players in the area, as he has accumulated 133 career points, 84 career goals, and has an 80% career faceoff winning percentage.

Cade was also the first junior to be named a U.S. Lacrosse All-American, as voted on by the coaches in Section IV.

Dino was heavily recruited but ultimately chose Hobart due to a combination of coaching, atmosphere, campus, and academics.

Now that it’s official, Dino is thrilled to have a lifelong dream fulfilled.

“It means a lot. It’s always been a dream to go on to the next level and play a sport, let alone lacrosse. Now that it’s official, it’s a huge accomplishment, and I’m excited to move on,” he said.

Dino is still recovering from a major injury that kept him out this past season.

However, he did say he’ll be good to go come spring of 2022 for his senior season.

Cade has high hopes for his Wildcats this season, with sights set on bringing a section title back to JC.

Once on the Hobart campus, Dino is planning on majoring in Economics.

Congratulations to Cade and his family on this tremendous accomplishment.