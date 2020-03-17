Wildcats have a season to look back fondly on even if the NYSPHSAA Tournament gets canceled

JOHNSON CITY, NY – This past weekend would have moved the New York state basketball tournaments through the regional round and set up the final four in all classes for both boy’s and girl’s.

However, that was obviously not the case.

Now, with all schools closed until mid-April, those who were still alive in the tournaments are unable to practice as a team.

But, the event still remains postponed, not canceled.

So, there’s still a sliver of hope to complete the tourney.

Last week, the Johnson City boy’s basketball team was still preparing for their showdown with Rye on Friday.

The team was coming off their first-ever state tournament victory Wednesday and riding the emotions that came with it.

However, upon learning the news of the postponement, head coach Bill Spalik said the team’s reaction was to be expected.

“They’re upset, as they should be. They understand, but they still wanted that opportunity to continue to play. So, right now, we’re just trying to, honestly, we’re still trying to figure out what’s going on, why it’s going on, and just trying to make the best of the situation. That’s all we’re trying to do,” he said.

Despite the disappointing news of the postponement, and still the possibility of a complete cancellation, J.C. senior Sean Moran believes this season has been a success either way.

“I think it’s something we can look back on because we can say we went out a winner. We can say, if we can’t continue the tournament, we can say we won our last game, and that’s not something a lot of teams can say. That’s normally only a thing the champion can say. But, if that is the case, and we can’t resume play, that’s something that we can hold on to for years to come,” said Moran.

An incredibly optimistic way to look at an otherwise downright disappointing situation.