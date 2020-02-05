Wildcats get win over Tigers 86-74

JOHNSON CITY, NY – Now over to Johnson City High School where Wildcats head coach Bill Spalik was honored pregame for earning his 100th career win against Corning last week.

His team taking on the Union-Endicott Tigers.

First quarter, a pair of missed shots, but Jakire Hillard is there to clean up and get the put back.

Then, Xavier Hill trying to muscle his way to the basket.

His shot won’t fall but Sean Moran gets the tip in.

U-E’s Mekhi Belcher with it.

He floats it up and in over a defender.

Then, Adrese Bradford finds Belcher on a bounce as he finishes right at the rim.

Belcher had 31 points for the Tigers.

Quick pass from Nick VanFossen to Ray Lipinski, and the junior knocks it down with no problem.

Fellow junior Bradford decides to drive in as well.

He uses the window properly for the basket.

But, it was Senior Night for J.C. and this senior didn’t disappoint.

Hill right through down the lane and the great finish.

Hill went for a double-double on 30 points and 12 rebounds. Not a bad Senior Night.

Behind Hill’s strong effort, J.C. gets the win, 86-74.