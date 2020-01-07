Wildcats defeat Tigers 71-55

ENDICOTT, NY – The Union-Endicott Tigers hosting Johnson City.

The Wildcats are currently ranked 16th in Class A.

Great action in the first quarter.

Early on, Dean VanFossen somehow getting that shot to go after adjusting his shooting angle in mid-air.

Very impressive.

Then, ball is worked down low to Xavier Hill, and good luck trying to stop him down there.

Goes right up and gets the basket.

The Tigers up to the challenge early.

Eddie Skeete reads that pass and cuts it off.

He gets to the rim and picks up two.

Now, Mekhi Belcher gets the inbounds pass, backs down his defender, and hits the rising shot.

More from Mekhi.

This time, he drives in and goes off the glass for two.

And here, showing off the range.

Belcher hits the long two in what was a very productive night as he led all scorers with 26 points.

But, the Wildcats offense proved to be too much in the end.

Hill traveling the world as he hits him with the Euro step.

That’s some fancy footwork and then the bucket.

VanFossen can’t hit that three.

But, Jaden Johns rips down the rebound, and finishes off a strong take.

Behind a 19-point effort from Hill, who’s incoming here, Johnson City takes this one by a final of 71-56.