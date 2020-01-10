Wildcats defeat Golden Bears 71-53

JOHNSON CITY, NY – The Wildcats boy’s team taking on the Vestal Golden Bears.

Jakire Hillard with the baseball-style pass to Dean VanFossen and he hits from deep.

Down the other way, Andrew Carr with the fake and beautiful no-look dish to Sean Lewis who lays it up and in.

Then, Danny Harding finds Lewis again in the paint, and he picks up another basket.

Tafari Carty creates some space and hits a long three.

Carty led the Bears with 11 points.

Wildcats on the attack again.

A miss by Brandon Warren.

But, if at first you don’t succeed, try again.

And this time, Warren knocks down a three.

It was only a matter of time before I mentioned this young man’s name.

Off the miss from Hillard, Xavier Hill cleans up and gets the put back.

Then, Hill takes it to the rim himself this time.

Behind an 18-point night for Hill, the Wildcats win this one 71-53.