WHITNEY POINT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Whitney Point Girls Lacrosse team had one of the best offenses in Section IV this year, right at the center of it, was our Spring Sports MVP, Jazlyn Leet.

Any time you saw number 17 on the Eagles with the ball, you knew there was a good chance of a goal.

One of the top scorers for Whitney Point and in Section IV, Jazlyn Leet made an impact on the attack while her mindset was on a team first approach.

“Knowing that when we had a bad day, we just want to lift each other up,” Leet said. “So, it was more of a play with the players instead of trying to go exactly at the goal.”

To find this much success does not happen by accident.

To the coaching staff, the reason behind all of the goals was her love for the game.

“Her dedication to the sport,” Head Coach Danielle Montesano said. “She plays field hockey, basketball and lacrosse but she really, truly loves the sport of lacrosse. And you can see that when she’s on the field, when she’s at practice and she puts her dedication into that, and she really works hard.”

All of that hard work resulted in a third straight section championship for Whitney Point.

An accomplishment that means a lot not just to the senior who gets to end her high school career with a title, but to the Whitney Point Girls Lacrosse community as a whole.

“Extremely special,” Leet said. “Especially because most of the girls that I play with really look up to the older girls. That’s something that our program has a lot of stuff that does that, with the youth programs. So, I think it meant a lot to a lot of people.”

With her time in a Whitney Point uniform now over, Leet says she is ready for the next step, but will miss playing for the Eagles a lot.

“Every day I’d be with the same people,” Leet said. “Same group of girls which is nice because they have people to rely on, coaches, it’s really nice. I’m really gonna miss it.”

Congratulations to Jazlyn and her entire team on a fantastic season, she just graduated last Friday, and she says her next step is to attend Morrisville State, where she will play Lacrosse.