OWEGO, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Whitney Point Girls Lacrosse team won the Section IV Class D championship with a 13-7 win over Owego.

Leading by 3 at the half, the Eagles scored a handful of quick goals to expand the lead.

Whitney Point advances to the state subregional round at Owego Free Academy on June 1.

