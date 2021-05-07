Whitney Point wins overtime thriller over Seton Catholic Central 16-15

WHITNEY POINT, NY – We begin out in Whitney Point as the Eagles hosted Seton Catholic Central, and much like that faceoff, this one was a battle.

1st quarter, Austin Hand gets forced right, but no problem there as he goes five hole for the goal. 1-0 Eagles.

Minutes later, Jeremy Simeron chooses the same route and gets the same result.

Point goes up 2-0.

But, Seton not fazed.

Cash Vaughan finds Evan Guizano.

Pump fake and score. Saints make it 2-1.

Here comes Hand again though.

Dishes to Jameson Breward and a high laser makes it 3-1 Eagles.

Told you this was a battle.

Seton comes right back and it’s Vaughan himself this time.

Strong take and it’s 3-2.

Off a face-off win, Griffin Angelo carries it up himself and low bouncers were the way to do it for Whitney Point in this one as Angelo gets the goal. 4-2 Eagles.

This one needed extra time, and in overtime, Breward netted the golden goal, his 6th of the game, as Whitney Point wins a thriller over Seton, 16-15.