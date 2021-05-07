Whitney Point wins overtime thriller over Seton Catholic Central 16-15

WHITNEY POINT, NY – We begin out in Whitney Point as the Eagles hosted Seton Catholic Central, and much like that faceoff, this one was a battle.
1st quarter, Austin Hand gets forced right, but no problem there as he goes five hole for the goal. 1-0 Eagles.
Minutes later, Jeremy Simeron chooses the same route and gets the same result.
Point goes up 2-0.
But, Seton not fazed.
Cash Vaughan finds Evan Guizano.
Pump fake and score. Saints make it 2-1.
Here comes Hand again though.
Dishes to Jameson Breward and a high laser makes it 3-1 Eagles.
Told you this was a battle.
Seton comes right back and it’s Vaughan himself this time.
Strong take and it’s 3-2.
Off a face-off win, Griffin Angelo carries it up himself and low bouncers were the way to do it for Whitney Point in this one as Angelo gets the goal. 4-2 Eagles.
This one needed extra time, and in overtime, Breward netted the golden goal, his 6th of the game, as Whitney Point wins a thriller over Seton, 16-15.